At opening of Chess Olympiad, PM Modi gets a warm welcome in Tamil nadu

The 44th Chess Olympiad’s opening ceremony took place in this elegantly lit Nehru Indoor Stadium, and the excitement was palpable. The vast arena in the heart of Chennai was buzzing with novel ideas represented in elegant decor, with the tense game of chess playing second fiddle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm greeting upon arriving here, with musical and percussion performances all along the path he followed to get to the venue, the Nehru stadium. PM Modi wore a shawl with a border in the form of a chessboard.

Music and traditional dances were organised by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit’s art and culture wing to welcome PM Modi. While PM Modi was travelling from INS Adyar to the stadium, his car was showered with petals by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered on both sides of the road. To go to the Naval helipad close to the Marina beach, the Prime Minister took a helicopter from the airport. On Twitter, the phrase ‘Vanakkam Modi’ (Greetings, Modi) became popular.

Sarvam Patel, a skilled sand artist, interpolated the ancient Mamallapuram shore temple, the game of chess, and the host country India in the stadium, in addition to the portraits of Prime Minister Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Beginning on July 28 and concluding on August 10, the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad. A vast, large chessboard and the flags of the competing nations were etched in the foreground by the elegant lighting’s use of light magic.