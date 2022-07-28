Charge sheet filed against Satyendar Jain by ED.

In an alleged money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before a court here against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others. Geetanjali Goel, a special judge, scheduled the matter for cognizance on July 29.

The final report has listed Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Sunil Jain, in addition to four private companies, as accused, according to court sources.

Currently, Satyendar Jain is being held by police. The court also looked into Satyender Jain’s request for an interim bail on medical grounds during the hearing. He was arrested in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s (PMLA) criminal provisions.

On the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others, the ED opened a money laundering investigation.

According to the CBI, Satyendar Jain amassed assets that are out of proportion to his known sources of income while serving as a Minister in the Delhi government from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.