On the eve of opening ceremony, Indian Flag hoisted at Commonwealth Games Village

Birmingham: On the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian flag was hoisted at the CWG Village in Birmingham. Several athletes, including the hockey men’s and women’s teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the CWG Village on Thursday.

In the presence of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Anil Khanna, IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Panday, Anil Dhupar, the Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games, and other IOA officials, Team India’s Chef de Mission, Rajesh Bhandari, hoisted the flag in a ceremony filled with music and dance. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and hockey men’s team captain Manpreet Singh were announced as the two Flagbearers of the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony. Alongside Sindhu, who medalled at the Rio 2016 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India’s Flagbearer: weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists.