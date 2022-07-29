84,405 posts vacant in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Govt

Six Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have a combined total of 84,405 open positions, with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home, added that the government has resolved to fill the open positions in CAPFs by December 2023. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles have a combined strength of 10,05,779.

According to Rai, the CRPF has the most open positions, with 29,985, followed by the BSF (19,254), the SSB (11,402), the CISF (10,918), the ITBP (3,187) and the Assam Rifles (9,659).

The minister also stated that an examination had already been held to fill 25,271 general duty constable posts.