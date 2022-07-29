DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWSInternational

El Pais reports Spanish prosecutor asked for eight-year sentence for Shakira

Jul 29, 2022, 03:04 pm IST

The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that a prosecutor has requested for more than eight years in prison and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) for Colombian diva Shakira in connection with a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case.

 

The prosecutor’s office and Shakira’s team did not respond to enquiry.

 

This week, Shakira rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to end a fraud case in which she is accused of neglecting to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, when she claims she did not live in Spain.

