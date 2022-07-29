Table-tennis player Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang; Thrashes Mushfiquh Kalam

Birmingham: Indian table tennis player Manika Batra started her Commonwealth Games campaign with a bang after claiming a victory against South Africa’s Mushfiquh Kalam in her country’s group match against SA. She came into the match when India was in lead by 1-0. Batra dominated her opponent Kalam and won the game 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

Earlier, the Indian team of Sreeja Akula and Reet Tennison won their tie against South Africa’s Laila Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. This gave India a 1-0 lead over the Proteas. The Qualifying Round 2 in Table Tennis will take place from 8:30 PM onwards.

Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.