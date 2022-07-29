UAE based firm to offer jobs for India’s Agniveers

Sharjah: Aries Team, a UAE based firm has announced that it will provide jobs to ‘Agniveers’. Aries Team announced that it will set aside 10% of its employments for these Indian soldiers. Aries Team is led by Sharjah-based humanitarian entrepreneur Dr Sohan Roy. Aries Team is a leading international supplier of maritime solutions .

‘Maritime market calls for high requirements of self-control as well as preparation. The choice to get blog posts for ‘Agniveers’ was taken after examining the truth that people that have actually gotten basic training will certainly be fit as well as valuable to the organization. We really hope that the young people that have actually finished 4 years of armed forces solution based on the Agnipath system will certainly be disciplined, prompt as well as fit’, said Dr Sohan Roy. The Malayalee entrepreneur Dr Sohan Roy owns a business empire of 57 business running in 17 nations.

‘ Ours may be the very first MNC to make such a statement guaranteeing work bookings to ‘Agniveers’, which we might enhance eventually after evaluating the efficiency of the very first set’, Dr Roy added.

‘ Agnipath Scheme’ is a recruitment process launched by the Union government. Under the scheme candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for four years period in Indian Armed Forces. The Armed Forces will be recruiting 46,000 Agniveers this year through Agnipath scheme. The candidates aged between 17.5 to 23 will be selected as Agniveers. The Union government earlier announced that 25% of these soldiers will be preserved in the armed forces.