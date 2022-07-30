Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Sanket Sargar wins medal in weightlifting

London: India opened its medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in men’s 55 kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 248 kg (113 in Snatch and 135kg in C&J) to win the silver medal.

Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq of Malaysia won the gold medal by lifting 249kg (107 in Snatch and 142kg in C&J). Dilanka Yodage of Sri Lanka won bronze by lifting 225kg.

The Indian lifter was injured during the event.