Five delectable appetisers to serve during a party in addition to a bottle of wine.

Pairing wine with lip-smacking foods

Unless you spend a lot of time around wine aficionados, pairing wines can be a difficult endeavour. Before pairing a wine with a particular cuisine, a person should be aware of their palate and the flavour of the dish. Here are a few easy meals that may definitely hold up and help you out if you’re still unsure of what kind of dish to serve with red or white wine at a modest party. Look at this.

Chipotle Shrimp

Generally speaking, pleasantly sharp and acidic wines pair best with a Mexican feast. While Sauvignon Blanc is a fine choice for this chipotle shrimp quesadilla, we suggest an Albariño — and not just because it generally hails from Spain, but also because it’s refreshingly citrusy flavour profile will nicely neutralize the heat from the peppers.

Chicken

Due to its versatility, chicken is one of the proteins that can go with either red or white wine. But if there’s one thing you can’t go wrong with, it’s a full-flavored California Chardonnay, which is a traditional pairing for poultry. Since the oakier varieties are more suited to rich and creamy chicken recipes, take into account selecting one that is unoaked or very faintly oaked.

Caesar Salad

This delectable salad, which is rich in saturated fat and creamy, will have people begging for more. You would need a wine that is light and exciting to enhance the flavour of this meal, therefore you would want to pair it with a wine like New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

This wine’s pungent herbal notes are a nice incident to vegetables and sauces, and its dry, light body will not overwhelm the delicate flavours of the delicate lettuce. However, if you cannot find this wine, do try the Arneis which is a nutty white wine from Italy’s well-admired Piedmont wine region and goes well with the parmesan topping and pungent dressings.

Thai chicken

Thai chicken is a dish that is well recognised for being flavorful and herb-rich, so you will need a wine that pairs well with its sour and spicy flavours. A low-alcohol, medium-bodied white wine, such as German Riesling, is ideal since it not only brings out the excellent flavours in this dish but also holds up well to the spicy kick and creamy coconut milk in the curry sauce.

Grilled Salmon

Gewürztraminer is the only wine that can truly bring the soy sauce in this grilled fish meal to life. The mild sweetness of grilled fish and the aromatics in this full-bodied white wine don’t go well together, and the wine itself has a gusto-like spiciness that resembles one of the form’s factual constituents.