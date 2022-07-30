No presidential election without IMF laws, says Lebanon’s parliament speaker

Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, declared on Saturday that he would postpone calling a session to pick a new president until the legislature had approved the measures needed to qualify for an IMF bailout.

The only way for Lebanon to emerge from a financial collapse that has sent the nation into its most unstable crisis since the 1975–1990 civil war is believed to be an IMF agreement.

On October 31, President Michel Aoun’s six-year tenure will come to an end, and leading lawmakers have expressed worry that a replacement won’t be found, raising the prospect of even worse institutional gridlock given that Lebanon hasn’t had a fully operational government since May.

Berri told journalists in a meeting at his home in Beirut that he wouldn’t call for a presidential election session until the reform laws demanded by the IMF had been approved. His office confirmed these remarks to Reuters.

He emphasised the urgency of the reforms and suggested that the parliament try to pass the reform bills in August.

A ‘miracle’ would be required, according to Berri, who has been in his position for close to 30 years, if a government were to be established any time soon. He said nothing further.

According to the constitution, the president must co-sign any new cabinet formation and issue the decree appointing a new prime minister following legally required consultations with MPs.