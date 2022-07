Kozhikode: An autorickshaw driver was killed in a road accident at Mukkom here on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Thondimal native Ravi (84). Four others were injured in the accident.

The accident took place after the autorickshaw collided with a Swift car, which was reportedly overspeeding, in front of Rose Theatres on Thiruvambady road in Kozhikode. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The autorickshaw was completely damaged in the collision.