BCCI announces ‘Team India’ for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s squad for the upcoming One Day International series against Zimbabwe. The ODI series will begin from August 18 in Harare and will end on August 22. After the series the Indian team will travel to United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the team. BCCI has given rest to regular captain Rohit Sharma. India will play 3 ODIs against Zimbabwe.

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.