Commonwealth Games 2022: India enter men’s table tennis semifinals

London: India entered the semifinals of men’s table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indian team defeated Bangladesh by ‘3-0’.

Earlier the Indian team led by Achanta Sharath Kamal had defeated Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland by ‘3-0’ margin in the group stage.

Indian doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh by ‘ 11-8, 11-6, 11-2, to hand India a 1-0 lead. Sharath Kamal defeated Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles by ‘11-4, 11-7, 11-2’. Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy in another singles match by ‘11-2, 11-3, 11-5’ to give India a lead of 3-0.