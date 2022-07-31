Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, Ambedkarism, Periyarism key to defeat BJP

In order to beat the BJP, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the ideals of Indian jurist and social reformer B R Ambedkar, who wrote the Indian constitution, and rationalist Periyar (E V Ramasamy), who led the self-respect movement in Tamil Nadu, are crucial.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, who met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during a visit to Chennai, asserted that the ‘strong fort’ built in the state based on the principles of B R Ambedkar and Periyar prevented the BJP from gaining power in Tamil Nadu. He expressed the expectation that the next assembly elections will result in the ‘communal’ BJP losing in his native state.

‘B R Ambedkar’s philosophy is most necessary at this juncture because the party is spreading its communalism in the entire country. In order to prevent this, it is better you follow Ambedkarism and Periyarism. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and several parties are doing it and that’s why the BJP could not enter Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,’ he said.

The powerful Davidian movement in Tamil Nadu, according to Siddaramaiah, helped the leadership create a fort that the communal parties are unable to breach. ‘They entered Karnataka. We are trying to defeat communal Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP in the coming election. I hope we will defeat them,’ he said.