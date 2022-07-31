Guwahati: Assam police burnt down 935 kg of drugs worth Rs 100 crore. These drugs were seized by police at Hatishila Daampara under Pragjyotishpur police station. The drugs destroyed include heroin, cannabis and raw methamphetamine.

More than 19 lakh meth tablets and more than 3.70 lakh bottles of cough syrup were disposed off by burning and destroyed. These drugs were seized through various raids and seizures in the recent past.

The pyre of drugs was lit by Harmeet Singh, Special DGP and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati along with Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.