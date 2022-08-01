Sexologists has pointed certain things that must not be done in bedroom while having sex. Doing these things may ruin the relationship and kill all those sexual feelings.

Here are things that must always be avoided in bed, and during sex:

Never assume that the moves you are making are right and perfect. It is because what works for one person may not work for another. You must ask and try to understand what your partner prefers. This helps in strengthening your physical and emotional relationship.

Remove all your negative thoughts in bedroom. You must enter the bedroom with positivity. Bedroom must be a positive space which is only for you both. If you are upset, talk about it with your partner in another room and never go to sleep without resolving your issues.

Also Read: Not having sex for a long time has these side effects

Give time for your partner: Sexologists advises to to take 10 to 15 minutes to make out, appreciate the physical body without having sex. That is very important.

Don’t pretend you’re doing very well with sex: You must also take care of your partner’s preferences. The preferences of your partner must be considered. Dissatisfaction in these matters can harm the relationship itself.

Avoid other topics in the bedroom: Never discuss other topics, especially those that are not personally harmonious in your bedroom and in private moments. Don’t remember things that made you angry and sad. All these affect the sex life.