Lenovo unveils new gaming tablet: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American Chinese multinational technology company, Lenovo launched its new gaming tablet, Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition in China. The new tab is priced at 3,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 43,300). It is offered in Ice White and Glare Blue colours. There is no confirmation about the launch of the tablet in other markets.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition tablet sports an 8.8-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2,560 × 1,600 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The new gaming tablet equips a 13-megapixel single rear camera and a 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats at the front. The tab has a USB 3.1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs in a 6,550mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.