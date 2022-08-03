Assam police caught Forest officer while accepting bribe

Officials stated on Wednesday that a forest officer in Assam who was allegedly caught by security officers accepting a bribe of 20,000 rupees fled with the cash before being caught about a kilometre away. Social media is being flooded with videos of the incident.

According to the police, Debabrata Gogoi, a range officer assigned to the Cachar Forest Division’s Jirighat Forest Division, was detained as part of an Assam police campaign to root out corruption in public institutions.

‘Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti- Corruption caught red-handed the Forest Range officer with accepted bribe money,’ ccording to GP Singh, special director general of police (DGP) (law and order) and director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit (V&AC).

Police department officials claimed that after getting complaints about him from a few sources, the V&AC team set up a trap for him.

‘A man on Wednesday morning handed over the cash mixed with chamicals to the forest officer. The V&AC team suddenly entered into the office and asked Gogoi to immerse his hands in a bowl of solution. His crime was confirmed when the solution turned red from pale due to the chamicals,’ the officials said.