CWG 2022: Squash player Saurav Ghosal bags first singles medal for India

Birmingham: Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal bagged the bronze medal and his maiden singles title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as he defeated James Willstrop of England in the men’s singles category on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Ghosal defeated England’s Willstrop 3-0 to win India’s first-ever men’s singles bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

Ghosal, had won a silver medal in mixed doubles in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia. It is in fact India’s first ever singles squash medal at CWG. Ghosal has in the past won three singles bronze and one singles silver at the Asian Games. He has also won an Asian Games team gold.

Ghosal played a commanding game against his English opponent for the bronze medal and won the match by 3-0 in a one-sided clash with a scoreline of 11-6, 11-1, 11-4. The Indian got off a good start. He displayed some great strokeplay throughout the first game and clinched it by 11 – 6. The second game started well in an exciting manner but it was Ghosal who had the upper hand. He dominated his English opponent in a one-sided second game by 11-1.

It was a one-sided affair and Ghosal looked like a man on a mission who wanted to win the bronze medal at any cost. Ghosal had a good start in the next game, though Willstrop kept up with his opponent. The Indian player kept his form and momentum to clinch the game and match by 11-4.