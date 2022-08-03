MP trolled for carrying Louis Vuitton bag during ‘inflation & commodity price’ debate

An Indian MP from the state of West Bengal has come under fire for carrying a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag into Parliament while speaking about inflation and commodity price rises. According to reports, Mahua was caught on camera sliding her LV bag under the table after her party member Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar stood up to speak on the subject.

As the issue of "mehengai" is raised, somebody's Louis Vuitton bag quickly slides under the bench. pic.twitter.com/Rtra8qsBEt — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) August 1, 2022

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, with netizens wondering how a public servant could afford such an expensive $2,500 bag. When trolled by netizens, Mahua attempted to fight fire with fire. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief frequently shared a photo collage of herself carrying the Louis Vuitton tote bag. She also made a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by quoting one of his statements.

Furthermore, when a netizen questioned Mahua by asking, ‘Where do you get the money to file petitions in the Supreme Court? This is what the agencies should look into,’ she retorted, tweeting, ‘Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ten lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the remainder to pay my lawyer’s fees.’

Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ?10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

The lawyer fees mentioned by the Twitter user were in connection with a court petition filed by Mahua Moitra against the extension of the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). For the last few weeks, the opposition in India has been raising the issue that the Modi government is using the ED indiscriminately against opposition leaders in order to settle political scores.

It is worth noting that the ED is a law enforcement and economic intelligence agency in charge of enforcing economic laws and fighting crime. This is the same agency that recently discovered millions of dollars in black money belonging to TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. The story had made global headlines.