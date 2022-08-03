Shiv Sena chief in Thane arrested for threatening rape victim

The leader of the Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit, Kedar Dighe, was charged with making threats against a 23-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by his friend at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray only appointed Dighe as the district chief three days ago on Sunday.

At the N M Joshi Marg Police Station, a charge was filed against Dighe and his pal Rohit Kapoor. ‘We received a complaint and have registered a case against Dighe. We are yet to arrest the accused,’ a senior IPS officer said.

The chairman of the Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit, Kedar Dighe, was charged with making threats against a 23-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by his friend at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel by Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

At a five-star hotel in Lower Parel, the incident is said to have happened late on July 28. According to the police, the woman is a hotel sales executive who approached Kapoor while he was eating to try to sell him a club membership. The woman later claimed that Kapoor had sexually assaulted her when she went to his room to pick up the check.

When Dighe allegedly gave her money to not file a police complaint and then threatened her with dire consequences, the woman allegedly went to confront Kapoor at his hotel room on Monday, the officer claimed. The late Sena strongman Anand Dighe’s nephew is Kedar Dighe.