US lacks DNA evidence to prove Ayman al-Zawahiri died, saying ‘We don’t need it.’

After Osama bin Laden’s death in 2011, the assassination of Al Qaeda’s leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a drone missile stuck on the balcony of his bunker in the midst of Kabul, dealt the terrorists their biggest blow to date.

However, according to the White House, DNA cannot corroborate that the Al Qaeda commander was killed. While the Taliban government in Afghanistan has not officially announced the death of the Al Qaeda leader, it also asserted that ‘other sources’ had verified Zawahiri’s name and passing.

John Kirby, however, stated ‘DNA verification is absent. We won’t receive such confirmation. We don’t need it, to be perfectly honest, based on the numerous sources and techniques we’ve used to obtain information.’

The speaker continued by saying that they also have visual proof from a reliable source. Al-Qaeda is still just slightly present in Afghanistan, according to Kirby.

‘Now justice has been served, and this terrorist leader is no more,’ said US Vice President Joe Biden. He continued by saying that the US will find anyone who poses a threat to people, regardless of how long it takes. The death of Zawahiri has been confirmed by the United States.

On Aymans al-head, a $25 million bounty has been set. Zawahiri took part in the planning of the attack on the American twin towers on September 11, 2001, also known as 9/11, which claimed the lives of close to 3,000 people.

On one hand, where the US is sure about his death, the Taliban hasn’t acknowledged the event yet. According to the US by providing shelter to Zawahiri, the Taliban government allegedly broke a deal with the US. Taliban, however, has described the ‘strike’ as a violation of international values.