The regional governor reported that on Thursday, Russian artillery fire in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk left eight persons dead and four others injured.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram that a public transportation stop was damaged by shelling when people were gathered there. He claimed that among the injured were three youngsters.

The chief of staff for the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, called the bombing ‘another terrorist act’ by Russia and reiterated his request for other countries to label Moscow as a state supporter of terrorism, which would result in additional penalties.

In what it refers to as a ‘special military operation,’ Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and refuted claims of war crimes in an effort to “denazify” and demilitarise Ukraine. According to Ukraine, an unprovoked invasion occurred.