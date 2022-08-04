New paid parking zones announced in UAE

Dubai: Civic authority in the UAE announced new paid parking zones. Khor Fakkan Municipality has announced this. New paid parking zones will be introduced in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah. It will be effective starting August 15.

Sharjah citizens aged 60 years and above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge. For getting this, senior citizens must submit the following documents:

1.Emirates ID

2. Proof of ownership of the car

3. Registration summary

The documents may be submitted either online via the Khor Fakkan Municipality website www.khormun.gov.ae or in person at the headquarters in the Al Mudifi area in Khor Fakkan.