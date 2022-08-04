Nine labourers in northern Mexico are trapped in a coal mine collapse.

Nine workers are trapped after a coal mine cave-in in northern Mexico, and rescue efforts are under way there. In a tweet regarding the event, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that 92 soldiers, experts, and four dogs are helping with the rescue.

The incident was reported from the Coahuila state bordering southern Texas town of Sabinas.

The miners came into a water-filled area while performing routine excavation operations. On Wednesday afternoon, it finally caved in and overflowed the mine, trapping the miners inside.

According to local media accounts, one of the miners was able to flee and alert the appropriate authorities to the situation.

Notably, two Coahuila mines experienced a cave-in in June and July of last year, killing nine miners.

Also in Coahuila, Mexico, was the site of the deadliest mining catastrophe ever recorded. An explosion in the Pasta de Conchos mine on February 19, 2006 resulted in the deaths of 65 out of 73 miners. Only two bodies were discovered because the others were saved.