Balenciaga sells garbage bag-inspired pouch for 1.4 lakh, Twitter reacts

Balenciaga’s expensive merchandise has once again confounded internet users. This time, the French fashion brand unveiled a pouch with a style influenced by trash bags. Internet users began trolling Balenciaga as soon as the photographs of the bag appeared on social media and circulated amusing memes to show their displeasure.

Balenciaga has used soft calfskin leather for the bin bag rather than plastic. Balenciaga’s design director Demna Gvasalia explained to Women’s Wear Daily, ‘I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?’

The garbage bag was originally displayed at Demna’s Winter 2022 fashion show, which highlighted the brand’s new fabrics. Models strutted down the wintry catwalk wearing the newest looks and toting the trash bag. On social media, pictures from the show have become quite popular. The cost of the Balenciaga ‘trash bag’ is USD 1,790, which is equivalent to Rs. 1.42 lakh.

The price of this trash bag attracted a lot of memes, funny reactions, and trolls. ‘I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment’, one wrote. Another commented, ‘balenciaga trash bag was literally a joke and everyone took it seriously’.

You gotta be one crazy MF to buy a balenciaga trash bag for $1790 ????? pic.twitter.com/KjGgOjDjod — EthnicalK (@EthnicalK) August 5, 2022

If you can afford to spend $1790 on a #Balenciaga fashion accessory that looks like a trash bag, you should have enough cash in the bank to fill it up with cash and donate it to your nearest charity… pic.twitter.com/e8bgN3vtPl — Dino™ (@dinovdm) August 3, 2022

Balenciaga trolling humanity with a £1800 trash bag ? pic.twitter.com/XyWWHYfQg9 — Ryan Brüssow (@ryanbrussow) July 30, 2022

A trash bag purse – @BALENCIAGA deliberately sells ultra expensive signals of low status. The rich buy them to differentiate themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for low class. https://t.co/AdywWzSj8f — Human Peacocking (@HumanPeacocking) July 31, 2022

If you’re walking around with a balenciaga trash bag you spend $1700 on I will send some men I know to rob you — Bravo Expert (@frankoharaa) August 4, 2022