Commonwealth Games 2022: Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal win gold medal for India

London: India bagged 2 more gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal won the gold medals for the country in boxing.

Nitu Ghanghas defeated Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the women’s minimumweight category ( 45-48 kg) by ‘5-0’. This is a first major senior medal for Nitu. She had won 2 Youth World Championships gold medals earlier.

Amit Panghal defeated Kiaran Macdonald of England in the men’s 51kg final by ‘5-0’. This is Amit Panghal’s first Commonwealth Games gold. He won a silver medal in 2018 Commonwealth Games. Amit Panghal is an Asian Games gold medallist in the past and also has a world championships silver to his name.