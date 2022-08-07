Israel claims that Iron Dome destroys 97% of Gaza missiles

The IDF reported that Israel’s Iron Dome interceptor has destroyed 97 percent of the Palestinian rockets it has encountered amid the recent uptick in hostilities in Gaza.

Iron Dome, which deploys guided missiles to intercept approaching rockets and other short-range threats mid-air, was first deployed in 2011 and has since received an 85 percent success rating from Israeli and American defence experts. The Gaza War of 2012 saw a rise reaching 90%.

Iron Dome, developed by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd with assistance from American company Raytheon Technologies Corp, is intended to reduce the need for expensive interceptor missiles by only interacting with rockets that are headed for populated regions.

Since Friday, there have been increased clashes with Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, and the system has intercepted 97 percent of these, according to an Israeli military official, who called it its greatest performance to date.

The representative remarked,’We are constantly enhancing our capabilities.’

As of Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad has launched 580 rockets at Israel, the official claimed, adding that about 20% of those rockets missed their targets in Gaza while the remainder made it as far as the fringes of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.