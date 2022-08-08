Aarya Walvekar, an Indian American teen from Virginia, was named Miss India USA 2022.

At the annual pageant held in New Jersey, Virginian teen Aarya Walvekar, an Indian American, was named Miss India USA 2022. Aarya, an 18-year-old aspiring actress, declared that it has been her lifelong desire to work in movies and television. She listed her interests as travelling, cooking, and debating.

The University of Virginia’s Saumya Sharma, a second-year premedical student, was named the first runner-up, and Sanjana Chekuri of New Jersey was named the second runner-up.

The longest-running Indian pageant outside of India celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Dharmatma and Neelam Saran, two Indian-Americans living in New York, founded it under the name Worldwide Pageants.

‘I am very much thankful to Indian community around the world for their support over the years,’ Dharmatma Saran, Founder and Chairman of Worldwide Pageants, said.

Tanvi Grover of New York was named Miss Teen India USA, while Akshi Jain of Washington State was named Mrs. India USA. The Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA pageants each had 74 competitors from 30 different states.

The winners of all three categories are given free tickets to Mumbai early the following year to compete in Worldwide Pageants run by the same organisation.

Singer Shibani Kashyap, Khushi Patel, Miss India Worldwide 2022, and Mrs. India Worldwide Swathy Vimal were all present.