Boost your happy hormones and balance your emotions with these 5 herbs

Indian food is flavoured with a variety of herbs and spices that also give it a wonderful scent. Herbs and spices are ideal for both medical and culinary uses due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Here are some herbs and spices that can improve your health.

Tulsi

Tulsi sometimes referred to as holy basil, is a sattvic plant that can improve your mood. The plant has the power to reduce anxiety and improve your capacity to handle stress. Tulasi tea might help you feel more energised in the morning. If you don’t enjoy tea, you may still benefit from it by chewing the leaves on an empty stomach.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a typical cooking spice that is present in virtually every Indian home. This herb’s significant use in Ayurveda is mostly due to its cooling properties. Its ability to reduce stress might increase your happy hormones. Fenugreek can be used in rotis or your tea.

Chamomile

It is known that chamomile can help with irregular sleep patterns. This Ayurvedic herb has a powerful soothing effect that makes it a fantastic stress reliever. You can also benefit from chamomile tea’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Triphala

An Ayurvedic drug that helps your intestinal health is Triphala powder or tablets. It activates your happy hormones while treating constipation and other digestive problems.

Cinnamon

Another spice that has tremendous health benefits is cinnamon. The aroma’s combination of sweet and spicy soothes the mind and improves focus. It is also widely recognised for boosting mood.