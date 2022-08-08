Chinese researchers are attempting to comprehend the early days of Earth using lunar satellites.

There are many hypotheses regarding the early, dark days of the universe, but Chinese researchers have discovered a fresh approach to get insight into that time. Acround ten satellites will be launched into orbit around the globe as part of the Discovering the Sky at the Longest Wavelengths (DSL) programme, also known as Hongmeng, in order to collect various cosmic signals. In order to more fully comprehend the cosmos, the satellites will also block the electromagnetic interference from people on Earth.

The expedition was authorised by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ New Horizons Program and was headed by Chen Xuelei and his research team.

This was among a number of projects covering topics like ‘astronomy, exploration, Earth science, heliophysics and exoplanet missions’, according to media reports.

According to South China Morning Post, there was ‘faint, stretched out, ultra-long wavelength light released by hydrogen atoms’ in the early days of the world. This light was produced by the Big Bang. Nine of the ten satellites will gather the messages.

The mother satellite will be storing the information from the other satellites while circling on the far side of the moon, even though it is very challenging to gather signals close to Earth due to the ionosphere.

According to Wu Ji, a renowned Chinese space scientist, ‘the concept offers a creative alternative to the considerably more expensive and technically demanding option of putting permanent telescopes on the surface of the lunar far side.’