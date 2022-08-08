Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for second day in a row in the Kerala market. Gold price changed two times on Saturday. On Saturday, the price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 320 per 8 grams and then gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Gold is priced at Rs 38,040 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4730.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.10% or Rs 52 at Rs 51,822 per 10 gram. Silver futures were marginally up by 0.01% or Rs 4 at Rs 57,368 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.1% at $1,772.27 per ounce.US gold futures eased by 0.1% to $1,790. Among other precious metals, silver remained unchanged at $19.87 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.2% to $929.96 and palladium edged lower by 0.1% at $2,123.94.