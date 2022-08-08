Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022: India wins bronze medal

Birmingham: Team India has won a bronze medal in the Dota 2 event at the ongoing Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022. India defeated the team representing New Zealand by 2-0 in a best-of-three match to grab the medal. The Indian Dota 2 team included Moin Ejaz (captain), Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubhnam Goli, and Vishal Vernekar.

This was India’s first ever medal in e-sports in the Commonwealth Games. India has also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018.

Malaysia tops the medal table, with 3 golds. England is in the second spot with 1 gold, 3 silvers, and a bronze. Wales is in the top three with a gold, silver, and bronze.

The Commonwealth Esports Championship is an international event held between national teams during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It is supported by the Commonwealth Games Federation. The event is spread between 3 games, Rocket League, eFootball and DOTA 2.