Commonwealth Games 2022: India climbs to 4th place: Updated medal tally

London: Indian team is placed at the 4th spot in the medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. India now have a total of 56 medals. Indian players won 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.
Here is the fully updated medal tally:
Australia: 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze, total 174 medals
England: 55 gold, 59 silver, 52 bronze, total 166 medals
Canada:26 gold, 31 silver, 34 bronze, total 91 medals
India:19 gold, 15 silver, 22 bronze, total 55 medals
New Zealand: 19 gold, 12 silver, 17 bronze, total 48 medals
Scotland: 12 gold, 11 silver, 26 bronze, total 49 medals
Nigeria:12 gold, 9 silver, 14 bronze, total 35 medals
Wales: 8 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze, total 27 medals
South Africa: 7 gold, 9 silver, 11 bronze, total 27 medals
Northern Ireland:7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, total 18 medals
Malaysia: 6 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze, total 19 medals
Jamaica:6 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze, total 15 medals
Kenya: 6 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 21 medals
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 6 medals
Uganda:3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Singapore: 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 10 medals
Cyprus:2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals
Pakistan: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals
Samoa: 1 gold, 4 silver, total 5 medals
Barbados: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals
Cameroon:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Zambia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Grenada: 1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals
Bahamas:1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals
Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal
British Virgin Is:1 gold, total 1 medal
Mauritius: 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Ghana: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals
Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Mozambique:2 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals
Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals
Botswana: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Guernsey:1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals
Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia:4 bronze, total 4 medals
Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
Vanuatu: 1 bronze, total 1 medal
