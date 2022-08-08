Commonwealth Games 2022: India climbs to 4th place: Updated medal tally

London: Indian team is placed at the 4th spot in the medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. India now have a total of 56 medals. Indian players won 19 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Here is the fully updated medal tally:

Australia: 66 gold, 55 silver, 53 bronze, total 174 medals

England: 55 gold, 59 silver, 52 bronze, total 166 medals

Canada:26 gold, 31 silver, 34 bronze, total 91 medals

India:19 gold, 15 silver, 22 bronze, total 55 medals

New Zealand: 19 gold, 12 silver, 17 bronze, total 48 medals

Scotland: 12 gold, 11 silver, 26 bronze, total 49 medals

Nigeria:12 gold, 9 silver, 14 bronze, total 35 medals

Wales: 8 gold, 6 silver, 13 bronze, total 27 medals

South Africa: 7 gold, 9 silver, 11 bronze, total 27 medals

Northern Ireland:7 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze, total 18 medals

Malaysia: 6 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze, total 19 medals

Jamaica:6 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze, total 15 medals

Kenya: 6 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 21 medals

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze, total 6 medals

Uganda:3 gold, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Singapore: 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze, total 10 medals

Cyprus:2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 11 medals

Pakistan: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, total 7 medals

Samoa: 1 gold, 4 silver, total 5 medals

Barbados: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze total 3 medals

Cameroon:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Zambia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Grenada: 1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals

Bahamas:1 gold, 1 silver, total 2 medals

Bermuda: 1 gold, total 1 medal

British Virgin Is:1 gold, total 1 medal

Mauritius: 3 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals

Ghana: 2 silver, 3 bronze, total 5 medals

Fiji: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals

Mozambique:2 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals

Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals

Tanzania: 1 silver, 2 bronze total 3 medals

Botswana: 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Guernsey:1 silver, 1 bronze, total 2 medals

Dominica: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal

St Lucia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

The Gambia: 1 silver, total 1 medal

Namibia:4 bronze, total 4 medals

Malta: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Nauru: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Niue: 1 bronze, total 1 medal

Vanuatu: 1 bronze, total 1 medal