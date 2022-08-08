Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu wins gold medal

London: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu bagged the gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The former world champion, Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada in the women’s singles badminton final by ‘ 21-15, 21-13’. This is Sindhu’s first singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sindhu had won bronze medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She was part of the gold medal winning Mixed Team in 2018 and also the silver medal winning Mixed Team in this edition in Birmingham.