Commonwealth Games 2022: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins bronze for India

London: In table-tennis, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged bronze medal in the men’s singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. This was Sathiyan’s first singles medal at the CWG.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Paul Drinkhall of England in the bronze medal match by ‘11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9’.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: India wins silver in men’s hockey

Sathiyan is India’s India’s 58th medallist, and 23rd bronze medallist, at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, the Indian mixed doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula bagged the gold medal in the mixed doubles final by defeating Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne by ‘11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6’. Achanta Sharath Kamal won the men’s singles gold by defeating Liam Pitchford of England in the finals by ‘11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8’.