Commonwealth Games: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win gold medal for India

London: In badminton, Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the gold medal in the mens’ doubles event at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo defeated Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England by ‘ 21-15,21-13’ in the finals. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had won silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

They were also part of the mixed team event at CWG 2022, where India finished with the silver medal.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won the gold medals in the women’s and men’s singles.