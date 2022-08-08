Dua Lipa expresses gratitude after being appointed Kosovo’s Ambassador by her country

Dua Lipa, an English singer, has been appointed Kosovo’s ambassador. The music diva was born in Kosovo to Kosovo Albanian parents, but she was reared in London. She relocated to Pristina, Kosovo, with her family when she was a little child. After the country gained independence in 2008, her family subsequently relocated there. On Friday, Dua, who has publicly expressed her support for the Balkan nation, received the title. The 26-year-old celebrity informed her followers of the news on Instagram.

Lipa said, ‘Yesterday afternoon I was conferred the status of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President,’ beside a photo of herself with Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

‘In addition to continuing my work and efforts abroad to ensure that we leave our imprint and make a difference, it is an honour and a joy to be able to represent my country around the world. The right to visa liberalisation, travel freedom, and unrestricted dreams should all be granted to Kosovo’s youth. I’m grateful,’ the vocalist of ‘Levitating’ added.

The president of the Republic of Kosovo also shared photographs from the occasion where she presented Lipa with a certificate and an unique medal. The caption of Osmani-Instagram Sadriu’s post, which was translated into English, said, ‘Today, I bestowed the status of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honour our country in every stride and every appearance.’

The president of Kosovo had distributed an invitation in writing before the ceremony, in which she stated, ‘You are a role model for many girls and women throughout the world as an outspoken and diligent campaigner in addition to being a world-class and once-in-a-generation singer. But most importantly, what you have done for the Kosovo people in terms of spreading knowledge of the Republic of Kosovo is unparalleled and genuinely priceless.’

The president proceeded by mentioning the singer’s global significance and saying, ‘I congratulated her on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the globe.’

After the occasion, Osmani-Sadriu used her personal Instagram account to praise and congrats the Grammy-winning artist.

The lengthy tour in favour of Dua Lipa’s 2020 sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia,’ which has made stops at Firefly Music Festival and Sziget, is almost over. She co-wrote the song ‘Sweetest Pie’ with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year, and she also co-wrote the song ‘Potion’ with Young Thug and Calvin Harris.