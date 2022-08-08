Earth’s days are eerily lengthening, and experts are baffled as to why.

Although scientists assert that the length of the day is increasing, they have not discovered a clear cause for the phenomena. The observation was unexpected because June 2022 marked the shortest day in almost 50 years.

The days were intended to get shorter as time went on due to the acceleration of the Earth’s rotation around its axis in recent decades. Scientists noticed a continuous increase in day length beginning in 2020, indicating that the trend appears to have reversed once more.

The number of hours in a day affects many important things, including how time is defined and how contemporary technology like GPS work. As a result, scientists are trying to find the reasons behind this sudden change and how the trend completely changed despite the speed of the planet’s rotation.

Friction, according to the study, is the primary cause of the Earth’s rotation slowing down. The rotation of the axis has slowed down as a result of the friction’s impacts over millions of years, adding about 2.3 milliseconds to the duration of each day every century.

The scientists discovered that while climate change had an impact on rotation, it was not as important as the tidal variations, which have lengthened the day by up to a millisecond.

Many people have requested a ‘negative leap second’ to offset the rise since the study was made public, but the authorities did not take such a proposal into consideration.