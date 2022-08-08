Exports of agricultural and processed food products from India surge by 31%

New Delhi: Data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, revealed that the exports of agricultural and processed food products from the country have risen by 31% in the first three months of the current financial year. The overall export of agricultural and processed food products increased to $7,408 million in April-June 2022. It was at $5,663 million April-June 2021. The export target for April-June 2022-23 was fixed at $5,890 million.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has fixed an export target of $23.56 billion for the year 2022-23.

The export of fruits and vegetables reported 4% percent growth. Export of processed fruits and vegetables recorded a growth of 59.71% in April-June 2022 . Export of processed food products like cereals and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 37.66%.

Basmati Rice exports witnessed a growth of 25.54% to $1157 million and the export of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 5% . The export of meat, dairy and poultry products increased by 9.5 percent and the export of other cereals recorded a growth of 29%. The dairy products alone recorded a growth of 67.15% as its export rose to $191 million.