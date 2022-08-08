Greek Prime Minister claims he was not aware of the opposition leader’s phone tapping.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated that he was unaware that Socialist Party (PASOK) leader Nikos Androulakis’ phone had been tapped in 2021, attempting to distance himself from a growing political scandal.

The case, which broke last week, sparked outrage, with opposition parties demanding an investigation and labelling the revelations as Mitsotakis’ personal Watergate.

On Saturday, the prime minister, whose party is up for election next year, apologised to Androulakis, saying he had no knowledge of the intelligence service tap and would not have approved it.

Mitsotakis added in a speech to the nation on Monday: ‘What happened may have been legal, but it was a mistake. I had no idea, and I would have never allowed it.’

He stated that he only learned of Androulakis’ wiretapping ‘a few days ago,’ and he also announced measures to tighten control over the EYP intelligence service’s operations and increase transparency over its practises.

He claimed that the EYP intelligence service underestimated the political dimensions of its surveillance, which, while legal, was ‘politically unacceptable.’

Androulakis, who has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014 and was elected PASOK party leader in December 2021, revealed on Friday that EYP listened in on his conversations in late 2021.