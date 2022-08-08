India’s richest woman and richest self-made woman: Read on about Roshni Nadar and Falguni Nayar..

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s branch- Kotak Private Banking and Hurun India have recently released a compilation of the wealthiest women in India. The third edition of ‘Kotak Private Banking Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women List’, is based on the net worth of women as on 31 December, 2021, and the 2021 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who have established themselves in the higher echelons of the corporate world.

The report highlights the success stories of India’s top 100 self-made or active women entrepreneurs, businesswomen and professionals. The cut-off for the new list is Rs 300 cr as against Rs 100 cr in 2020. The women in the 2021 list have an average wealth of around Rs 4,170 cr as against Rs 2,725 cr in the last edition of the list.

As per the list of richest women in India, HCL Technologies’ Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the country’s richest woman for a second time in a row, with a net worth of Rs. 84,330 crores. Falguni Nayar, who followed Malhotra in the second place on the list of richest women in India, overtook Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon, to become the richest self-made woman with a wealth of Rs. 57,520 crores. Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa.

Roshni Nadar

HCL Technologies’ chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India for second time in a row, with a 54% jump in her net worth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021. Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of HCL Corporation and Roshni Nadar Education Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organisation which provides scholarships for higher studies in India and around the world to bright students from economically weaker sections of society. Nadar is also the chairperson of the Mumbai Heroes Education Foundation, which works for educating the disadvantaged children of Mumbai.

Nadar has also been associated with the cause of education and women empowerment through her donation to various schools, colleges and institutes. She is a patron of the Centre for Social Research (CSR) and its programs on Women, Children and Vulnerable People. Nadar is also particularly interested in the field of children’s rights and social welfare. She has sponsored several initiatives in the field of education among other areas.

Nadar is two-time winner of The Times of India’s Power Woman Award, given to the most influential woman in the country, who has made an outstanding contribution to both the society and industry. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1996. Nadar was conferred the Padma Bhushan, and won the Ratan Tata Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2015. She was ranked second on the Forbes ‘Women Power’ list for 2001. She topped the list for 2015 and 2016 as well. In 2006, she received an Honorary Doctorate degree from her alma mater Morarji Desai University.

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a networth of Rs 57,520 crore. Nayar is from a Gujarati family and had worked with Kotak Mahindra Group. Hurun Global Rich List 2022 listed her as the wealthiest new entrant with a net worth of around $7.6 billion. In November 2021, Nykaa’s worth stood at $13 billion.

Nayar along with Falguni Nayar and her sister Gauri Nayar, founded beauty ecommerce marketplace Nykaa.com in 2010. The website offers high-end products from brands such as Estee Lauder, Chanel, Bobbi Brown and others. In 2018, the company reported a turnover of Rs 40 crore. She was named as Forbes’ India’s first self-made woman billionaire in 2018, the same year when the online cosmetics retailer scrip hit a peak of Rs 466 per share.

Nayar launched a new skincare brand in 2017, which was named Nykaa SKIN. The brand offers a range of products for men and women with different formulations and ingredients. Nayar is an avid swimmer and has participated in different swimming competitions across the globe. She set a World Record in her sport at the age of 12, being the youngest person to win the World Championship title at Kapalika Kutcha Sangha Swimming Club.