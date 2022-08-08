JEE-Main results published; 24 candidates score perfect 100, five withheld for using unfair means

New Delhi: The cumulative result of two sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been announced. At least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance while result of five students has been withheld for using unfair means, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is hosting the JEE Main July 2022 session result. To access and download the JEE Main result 2022, candidates will be required to submit their application numbers and dates of birth. JEE Main 2022 result scorecard for BE, BTech (Paper 1) and BArch, BPlanning (Paper 2) exams has been issued for the candidates who appeared for the test between July 25 and July 30.

Maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4). One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score. According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

‘NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees’, a senior official said.