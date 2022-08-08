Kerala rains: Holiday declared for several educational institutions in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains continue to batter Kerala, holiday has been declared for schools and educational institutions in six districts Wayanad, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

In Wayanad, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will have a holiday on Monday. However, residential schools shall function as usual. In Idukki, all educational institutions in Devikulam and Peermade taluks have been given a holiday. In Udumbanchola taluk, schools and colleges situated in Bison Valley and Chinnakanal panchayats will have a holiday. Besides these taluks, all schools that have been converted into relief camps in the district will have a holiday as well.

In Alappuzha, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kuttanad taluk will have a holiday on Monday. Besides Kuttanad, all schools that have been converted into relief camps in the district will have a holiday as well. In Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kottayam, only schools that have been temporarily converted to relief camps will have a holiday on Monday. Exams and interviews will be held as scheduled in all these districts.

A low-pressure formation over the North Western Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Odisha and Bengal, is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours, warns the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The low-pressure trough that stretches from the southern coast of Maharashtra to the northern coast of Kerala, the cyclonic circulation laying over the East Central Arabian sea and the monsoon trough that remains active south of its normal position, are all likely to bring isolated heavy rains in Kerala until August 10, IMD predicts. Yellow alert has been sounded on Monday in Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod.