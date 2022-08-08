Know the health benefits of cardamom

Cardamom is one of the most used spices by Indians. Cardamom has also been found to have medicinal properties in several studies.

1. Aids in digestion: Cardamom can be used to fight digestive problems. Studies show that cardamom can help in relieving nausea and other digestive discomforts.

2.Help control blood pressure: The high levels of antioxidants in cardamom helps regulate blood pressure. The diuretic properties of cardamom also serve to lower blood pressure. Moreover, the potassium content in cardamom lowers blood pressure.

3. Contains anti-inflammatory properties: ‘High anti-inflammatory effect of cardamom can help prevent chronic diseases. Cardamom protects cells from damage and reduces inflammation in the body, reducing the risk of chronic conditions.

4. Prevents bad breath: Cardamom has a mint-like flavor that can help keep bad breath at bay. It help kill common mouth bacteria.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels: Cardamom help to control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.