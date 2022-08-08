Penguins adapt their voices to sound like their buddies!

We’ve all had friends who returned from vacation with a French lilt in their accent. Or noticed an American twang in our voice while dining with a Texas visitor. One of us (Luigi) recently returned to Italy from the United Kingdom with our four-year-old daughter Emma, who spoke little Italian.

The more two people talk to each other, the more alike aspects of our voices can become. This phenomenon, known as social accommodation, is common in humans and is also common in other animals such as penguins. The ability of our voices to change in response to our environment is vital for learning new sounds, words, and languages. The way Luigi’s young daughter’s voice could change quickly and unconsciously got us thinking about whether other animals do the same. We study the cognitive abilities of a variety of animals, and in the last couple years Luigi has been working a lot with African penguins.

They are an ideal animal for studying social behaviour and how they communicate with each other. They have a variety of calls that they use to communicate, including one that sounds like a donkey. African penguins’ evolution split off more than 60 million years ago from all other birds that can learn new calls by observation. Penguins cannot learn new sounds and their vocalisations are genetically determined. However, growing evidence suggests some animals’ calls change in response to who they most interact with. Italian researchers analysed nearly three thousand penguin calls from three different colonies in zoos around Italy.

Penguins who hear each other’s calls more often have similar ‘voices’, according to researchers at the University of Bristol. Penguins’ calls were closer to those of their partners than to colony mates three years before. This may be because of the special relationship between partners. And it shows even animals incapable of vocal learning can have flexible acoustics.

African penguins use a range of calls in different contexts to communicate with each other, such as when they can’t see the colony. A study showed penguins can recognize their partner from the sound of their voice and on sight even when the call of a different penguin was played. African penguins are on the red list of the IUCN (The International Union for Conservation of Nature) and classified as endangered. Their world population decreased by 98 per cent since 1900. Rapid action is needed to save them. Although they are excellent swimmers, they wobble so cutely and fall over their own feet often.