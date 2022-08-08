An expanding sinkhole in Chile prompted authorities to halt operations at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which has grown to engulf France’s Arc de Triomphe, is currently 50 metres (160 feet) across and descends 200 metres (656 feet).

Experts claim that the pit can also accommodate the Space Needle in Seattle and six Brazilian Christ the Redeemer sculptures stacked on top of one another. The National Service of Geology and Mining is still looking into the huge crater, which is close to the Alcaparrosa mine run by Canadian firm Lundin Mining.

The business announced the beginning of a ‘sanctioning process,’ claimed the hole did not impact employees or community people, and that it was investigating the reason. Lundin controls the remaining 80% of the property, with the Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation holding 20% of it.

The hole at Tierra Amarilla town was around 25 metres (82 feet) broad and had water at the bottom. According to the geology and mining service, water extraction pumps have been placed at the mine, and in the next days they will check the mine’s underground chambers for any possible over-extraction.

Local officials have raised concern that the Alcaparrosa mine may have flooded underground, destabilising the terrain in the area.