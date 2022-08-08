Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Titanic to rank eighth in domestic box office revenue.

With $662 million in domestic ticket sales, Tom Cruise’s fighter-jet epic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has surpassed ‘Titanic’ to become the seventh-biggest movie ever. According to Variety, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has also surpassed ‘Titanic’ as the studio’s most successful film in its 110-year history, grossing $1.5 billion internationally and $2.2 billion globally.

The movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ boasts an astounding worldwide gross of $690 million, earning the same amount abroad as it earned domestically. Without being seen in China or Russia, the successful follow-up to 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ has amassed $1.3 billion in box office revenue worldwide.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is attracting viewers in a level that would have been momentous even without the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to positive word-of-mouth and return patrons. Now, it’s on the verge of passing Marvel’s epic superhero mashup ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ which has earned $678 million to far to rank as the sixth-highest domestic release of all time.

The next five highest grossing domestic films ever are ‘Black Panther’ ($700 million), ‘Avatar’ ($760 million), ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ($804 million), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($853 million), and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($936 million).

Since ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ debuted in May and shattered the Memorial Day weekend opening record with $160.5 million, it has been a box office force. For 10 weeks, the movie remained in the top five of the weekend rankings. It is Cruise`s first film to gross more than $100 million in a single weekend and to top $1 billion globally.

Years after the events of the original movie, Tom Cruise’s Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell trains a young team of pilots for a dangerous mission in the long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski. The ensemble cast includes Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the first ‘Top Gun,’ Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and others.