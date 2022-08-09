FBI raids Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home; Report

The FBI executed a search warrant and conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday. Trump issued a statement about the raid, saying, ‘As my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, these are dark times for our country. Nothing like this has ever happened to a US President’.

Trump also claimed that FBI agents had broken into his safe. ‘ It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,’ the Republican leader, who aspires to run again in the 2024 Prez elections, added.

It is unclear why the FBI conducted the raid, but it could be related to the events of January 6, when Trump allegedly attempted to overturn the Presidential elections. Furthermore, some reports claim that the Justice Department authorised the raid in an attempt to obtain classified information in boxes of records that were moved to Trump’s Florida home after he left the White House. Officials are prohibited by law from transporting classified documents to unapproved locations. According to the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump’s home contains 15 boxes.