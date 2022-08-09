Prior to Mount Vesuvius’s eruption in AD 79, middle-class life in Pompeii was highlighted by new discoveries.

How middle-class and lower-class people lived before one of history’s most famous volcanic eruptions, Mount Vesuvius, buried the Roman city in AD 79.

A group of archaeologists just discovered four brand-new rooms in a Pompeii home. Plates, amphoras, and other commonplace items are arranged throughout the chambers. It offers a unique look at middle-class life in the Roman capital in AD 79.

The archaeologists came across a trunk that had the lid off. They also discovered a wooden dishware cupboard with collapsed shelves. They discovered a three-legged accent table with beautiful bowls stored on top, as seen in the pictures.

The Pompeii archaeological park authority said on Saturday (August 6) that the team of archaeologists found remains of bowls, there’s a trunk which was apparently emptied in a hurry.

They said that two floors of a previously-excavated building had a bed and a terra-cotta perfume burner in the form of a crib. Some goods are worth more than others, such as metal or glass vessels placed next to commonplace tools.

‘A major portion of the population under the Roman Empire were people who sweated for their daily food but were also anxious to increase their social position,’ the park’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said.

The courtyard housing the Lares site and a well were beautifully painted by the owners of the Larario villa in Pompeii, but it is clear that they did not have enough money to do the same for all of the rooms, according to Zuchtriegel.

‘We don’t know who lived here but the pleasurable life depicted in the courtyard was probably more of an aspiration than their everyday reality,’ Zuchtriegel added.